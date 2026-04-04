Government welcomes Q4 employment and earnings statistics

Government welcomes the latest Quarterly Employment Statistics (QES) for the fourth quarter of 2025, which reflect a modest increase in total employment and continued growth in gross earnings across the economy. The latest QES results reinforce the view that South Africa’s economy has proven itself to be remarkably resilient, despite persistent domestic and global challenges.

The quarter-on-quarter rise of 18 000 jobs, driven by gains in key sectors such as trade and business services, alongside a notable increase in wages and bonuses, signals ongoing recovery in economic activity.

The increase in total employment during the quarter, driven mainly by gains in trade and business services, reflects renewed activity in important areas of the economy. Growth in both full-time and part-time employment further signals improving labour market conditions and sustained demand for labour, particularly in service-oriented industries.

Government also notes the continued growth in gross earnings, basic salaries and bonuses paid to employees. These increases provide welcome support to household incomes and contribute positively to overall economic momentum. Government remains committed to targeted support measures, structural reforms and investment initiatives aimed at revitalising affected industries and promoting inclusive growth.

These encouraging developments coincide with South Africa hosting the sixth South Africa Investment Conference, providing a timely platform to showcase the country’s economic resilience and improving labour market conditions to global investors. The positive trajectory reflected in the QES strengthens investor confidence and reinforces South Africa’s position as a competitive and attractive investment destination.

Government, in collaboration with social partners, will continue to build on these positive trends by advancing policies that support job creation, economic recovery and sustainable growth.

Media Enquiries:

Mr Michael Currin

Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 082 462 7896

Mr William Baloyi

Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates