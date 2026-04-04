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Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of Cabinet meeting, 2 Apr

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will brief media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 25 March 2026.

The details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 02 April 2026
Time: 10h00
Venue:  Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Ground Floor, Tshedimosetso House, Corner Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria   

Live streaming details:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Enquiries:
Nomonde Mnukwa 
Acting Government Spokesperson 
Cell: 083 653 7485 

William Baloyi
Acting Deputy Government Spokesperson
Cell: 083 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates

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Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of Cabinet meeting, 2 Apr

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