Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of Cabinet meeting, 2 Apr
Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will brief media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 25 March 2026.
The details of the briefing are as follows:
Date: Thursday, 02 April 2026
Time: 10h00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Ground Floor, Tshedimosetso House, Corner Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria
Live streaming details:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
Enquiries:
Nomonde Mnukwa
Acting Government Spokesperson
Cell: 083 653 7485
William Baloyi
Acting Deputy Government Spokesperson
Cell: 083 390 7147
#GovZAUpdates
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