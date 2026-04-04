Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of Cabinet meeting, 2 Apr

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will brief media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 25 March 2026.

The details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 02 April 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Ground Floor, Tshedimosetso House, Corner Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria

Live streaming details:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Enquiries:

Nomonde Mnukwa

Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 653 7485

William Baloyi

Acting Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates