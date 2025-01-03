Derby Barracks / Domestic Assault and Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5000035

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1/2/2025 2143 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Creek Road Craftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Raymond Stevens-Reil

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Creek Road in Craftsbury VT. Investigation revealed Raymond Stevens-Reil, age 35 of Craftsbury, had caused bodily injury to a family member. Stevens-Reil was transported to the Derby barracks for processing and was later lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $500 bail imposed by the Honorable Court. Stevens-Reil was cited to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 1/3/2025 at 12:30PM to answer to charges of domestic assault and unlawful trespass.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/3/2025 1230PM

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.