Derby Barracks / Domestic Assault and Unlawful Trespass
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5000035
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1/2/2025 2143 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Creek Road Craftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Raymond Stevens-Reil
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Creek Road in Craftsbury VT. Investigation revealed Raymond Stevens-Reil, age 35 of Craftsbury, had caused bodily injury to a family member. Stevens-Reil was transported to the Derby barracks for processing and was later lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $500 bail imposed by the Honorable Court. Stevens-Reil was cited to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 1/3/2025 at 12:30PM to answer to charges of domestic assault and unlawful trespass.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/3/2025 1230PM
COURT: Orleans Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
