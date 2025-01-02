Submit Release
Suspect Arrested for a Hate/Bias Assault in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a hate/bias assault in Northeast. 

On Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at approximately 11:25 p.m., First District officers responded to the 800 block of H Street, Northeast, in reference to an assault. The victim reported that the suspect approached him and asked him for a cigarette. After the victim told the suspect that he did not have one, the suspect began to spew racial slurs at the victim. The suspect then assaulted the victim and fled the scene. 

Responding officers located the suspect and placed him under arrest. 44-year-old Shawn Radford, of Northeast, DC, was charged with Simple Assault and Threats to Do Bodily Harm.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

CCN: 25000535

###

