Gov. Justice delivers $2 million investment to propel Fairmont State University’s aviation program, expanding training, fleet, and student enrollment

Altogether, these upgrades will enable students and the university to fly safely, maintain a fully operational fleet, and expand enrollment, creating long-term stability and a stronger aerospace workforce for the future.

“This investment is about setting Fairmont State University, its students, and our entire state on a flight pattern to success,” Gov. Justice said. “By growing this program, we’re not just adding planes and equipment—we’re improving the foundation of West Virginia’s aerospace industry and creating incredible opportunities for our young people. This will have a lasting impact on the school, the region, and our state’s workforce for years to come. When we invest in our students, we invest in a stronger, brighter future for all of West Virginia.”

For more information on Fairmont State University Aviation Center of Excellence, click here

