Gov. Justice issues State of Preparedness for all 55 counties ahead of winter storm

The National Weather Service predicts a cold front will bring a round of accumulating snow beginning tonight, Thursday January 2, 2025 through Friday, January 3, 2025 with snow showers lingering into Saturday, January 4, 2025. The State of Preparedness allows the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) to posture personnel and resources for quick response to any emergency that may develop. Coordinating agencies have been placed on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center should the need arise. Gov. Justice and the WVEMD ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials. Check National Weather Service Watches, Warnings or Advisories for all areas of West Virginia here: National Weather Service Charleston National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington (Eastern Panhandle) National Weather Service Blacksburg (Southeast WV) National Weather Service Pittsburgh (Northern Panhandle)

