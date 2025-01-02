Governor Abbott Reappoints Pierce To Council On Sex Offender Treatment

TEXAS, January 2 - January 2, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Aaron Pierce, Ph.D. to the Council on Sex Offender Treatment (CSOT) for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Council sets standards for treatment and oversees the licensing of providers.

Aaron Pierce, Ph.D. of Plano is the president of Aaron Pierce PC in Plano, and is the clinical director of Clinical and Forensic Consulting Services in Waco. He is the current chair of the Texas Council on Sex Offender Treatment. He is a member of the American Psychological Association, American Psychology - Law Association, Society for Police and Criminal Psychology, and the International Association for Correctional and Forensic Psychology. Dr. Pierce received a Bachelor of Arts from Stephen F. Austin State University, Master of Arts from University of Mary Hardin Baylor, and a Doctor of Philosophy from Capella University.