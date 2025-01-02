FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 02, 2025

Missouri Veterans Commission Launches Electronic Pre- Certification Application for Burial

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC) has announced the launch of the new electronic Pre-Certification Application for Burial. The new digital application allows Veterans and their eligible dependents to electronically pre-certify for burial benefits, submit documents, and receive real-time notifications on the status of their application.

“The Electronic Pre-Certification Application for Burial is a way to leverage newer technology, provide efficient and accessible service, and reach a new segment of the Veteran population by offering a fully digital experience,” said MVC Executive Director (Ret.) Col. Paul Kirchhoff. “Applicants for burial will now be able to see exactly where they are in the pre-certification process with just a click of a button.”

Veterans and their eligible dependents interested in burial in one of the five state Veterans Cemeteries can access the Electronic Pre-Certification Application for Burial by visiting the Missouri Citizens portal. Users will need to create an account before completing the application. More information on burial eligibility can be found at mvc.dps.mo.gov/cemeteries/. Paper applications will still be accepted, and Veterans Service Officers will continue to assist Veterans in need.

MVC worked in collaboration with the Missouri Office of Administration – Information Technology Services Division (OA-ITSD) to create the fully digital application. This new system includes an automated workflow and approval process that integrates into existing systems. The system creates state-wide efficiencies, which will expedite the application approval process. The MVC Electronic Pre-Certification application for Burial, is one of the many tools on the State of Missouri Citizen Portal, a state-wide effort to streamline State of Missouri electronic services and creating a modern customer-centric experience for both the businesses and Missouri citizens.

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven state Veterans Homes, five state Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program. The Commission is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care for Veterans, seamlessly integrated with the Veteran community, emphasizing a culture of transparency and excellence. For more information about Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit mvc.dps.mo.gov.

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov