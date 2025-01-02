AM Specialty Maintains A- (Excellent) Rating from AM Best

AM Specialty Insurance Company Maintains A- Rating from AM Best

AM Best reaffirms AM Specialty's A- (Excellent) rating, citing strong capitalization, strategic growth, and underwriting excellence.

This affirmation by AM Best validates our strategic vision and the hard work of our team” — Shevawn Barder, CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AM Specialty Insurance Company (ASIC) proudly announces that AM Best has affirmed its Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) with a stable outlook. This recognition underscores ASIC's unwavering commitment to underwriting excellence, disciplined risk management, and strategic growth in the Excess and Surplus (E&S) lines market.AM Best cited ASIC's very strong level of risk-adjusted capitalization, supported by the Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) scores at the 99.6% confidence level, as a key driver for this rating. The company's conservative investment portfolio, focus on low-limit, non-natural catastrophe risks, and high-quality reinsurance partnerships further underscore its robust financial position.Since its inception in 2022, ASIC has achieved steady growth, including writing $140 million in gross premiums in 2024, up from $100 million in 2023. This performance reflects the company's commitment to selective underwriting and providing capacity for high-quality, low-volatility risks. Throughout 2024, ASIC has maintained stability and profitability by leveraging proprietary technology, data-driven insights, and its experienced management team.“This affirmation by AM Best validates our strategic vision and the hard work of our team,” said Shevawn Barder, CEO of AM Specialty. “As we continue to expand our book of business, our commitment to delivering tailored solutions and financial security to our partners is stronger than ever.”ASIC continues to prioritize its underwriting-first approach, focusing on sustainability and profitable growth. The company’s comprehensive suite of value added services and innovative distribution model are designed to support its mission of delivering stability and predictability to its partners.For partnership inquiries, contact Brendan Kelly at Brendan.kelly@amspecialty.com.About AM Specialty Insurance CompanyAM Specialty Insurance Company is a leading domestic Excess and Surplus Insurance Company and Accredited Reinsurer. Founded in 2022, ASIC focuses on underwriting profit and providing primary and reinsurance capacity for low-limit, non-natural catastrophe risks. ASIC is committed to delivering sustainable growth and value for its partners in the E&S market. To learn more, visit https://www.amspecialty.com/ Media Contact:Brendan KellyHead of Marketing & Distribution, AM Specialty(325) 283 9693Brendan.kelly@amspecialty.com

