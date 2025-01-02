Safer pedestrian crossing coming to SR 503 near Prairie High School in Vancouver

VANCOUVER – People who walk or roll will soon have a safer way to cross State Route 503 in Vancouver with the help of a new signal and crossing location.

Starting Monday, Jan. 6, Washington State Department of Transportation contractor crews will begin building a pedestrian hybrid signal on SR 503. A hybrid signal, also known as a High intensity Activated crosswalk or HAWK, will make it safer and easier for people to cross the road to and from Prairie High School and the nearby transit stop.

What to expect during construction

Travelers on SR 503 near Prairie High School and Northeast 119th Street should plan for single lane closures overnight from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. Work will happen on weekdays only. Crews will also close the sidewalks and shoulders. Pedestrians will use marked detours in the closed lane to continue moving safely along the roadside while the sidewalk is closed.

Background

On Jan. 6, 2023, a vehicle struck and injured a 14-year-old student as they crossed SR 503 near the school. The student was not at a marked crossing. After this, WSDOT worked with the school to do pedestrian surveys to find the best location for a safer crossing. The new signal will be built just south of Northeast 116th Street, east of the high school. It will also include a refuge island where pedestrians can pause safely in the middle of the road before continuing across the highway which is used by 29,000 vehicles each day.

What is a pedestrian hybrid signal?

A pedestrian hybrid signal is a traffic light that helps people cross a road more safely and visibly. This reduces the risk of crashes for everyone on the road, no matter how they choose to travel. Unlike traditional traffic lights, the hybrid signal only turns on when a pedestrian presses the button. If no one is crossing, drivers can keep moving.

The signal uses red and yellow lights. When the yellow lights are flashing, drivers should prepare to stop. A solid yellow light indicates drivers should begin stopping. Solid red means drivers must stop and wait for people crossing the road. When the light is flashing red, drivers must stop and can only continue when it’s safe for everyone, making sure no pedestrians are crossing.

This $1.1 million project is expected to be finished by February. The work is being done by Northeast Electric LLC.