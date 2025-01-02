Attorney General Bird Sues to Protect Affordable Homes for Iowa Families

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today sued the Biden-Harris Administration to stop a mandate that will hike home prices, making them too expensive for many Iowa families.

The radical, green mandate forces strict regulations for homebuilding. Estimates show that homebuyers will be forced to foot the bill of an additional $31,853 for each new home, pricing tens of thousands of Iowans out of homeownership altogether. Newly built homes are already designed to significantly improve energy efficiency—far surpassing the standards for older homes. This extreme, green mandate makes homes too expensive for many families for next to zero environmental benefit.

“For many Iowans, the American Dream is owning a home to raise their family in,” said Attorney General Bird. “But because of the Biden-Harris radical, green mandates, many families will be priced out of homeownership completely. I am suing to protect affordable homes and help Iowa families make their American Dream a reality.”

The States make the case that the Biden-Harris mandate is unconstitutional and exceeds the authority set by Congress.

Iowa joined the Utah and Texas-led lawsuit, along with Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, and the National Association of Home Builders.

