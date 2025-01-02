DoHS Recognizes January as Mental Wellness Month, Highlights State-Funded Mental Health Resources





The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) joins national efforts to recognize January as Mental Wellness Month, promoting mental health awareness, emotional well-being, and encouraging West Virginians to seek help when needed.

Mental Wellness Month highlights the importance of maintaining good mental health by raising awareness, reducing stigma, and sharing practical strategies for self-care and support those who may be struggling. Mental wellness involves recognizing your emotional health, building strong relationships, and developing resilience to face life’s challenges.

“As we observe Mental Wellness Month, we encourage all West Virginians to take active steps toward prioritizing their mental health and overall well-being,” said Nicholas Stuchell, DoHS Bureau for Behavioral Health Interim Commissioner. “Mental wellness is just as vital as physical health, and reaching out for help is a powerful act of self-care and strength.”

DoHS funds and promotes several programs to assist individuals and families in maintaining mental wellness:



HELP4WV : A 24/7 helpline providing support for individuals struggling with mental health or addiction. Funded by DoHS, HELP4WV connects callers to treatment options and community resources tailored to their needs, including referrals to crisis counseling services. Call, text, or chat at 1-844-HELP4WV or visit help4wv.com.

: A 24/7 helpline providing support for individuals struggling with mental health or addiction. Funded by DoHS, HELP4WV connects callers to treatment options and community resources tailored to their needs, including referrals to crisis counseling services. Call, text, or chat at 1-844-HELP4WV or visit help4wv.com. 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline : This national lifeline offers 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors who assist individuals in emotional distress or facing mental health or substance use crises. Call or text 988, or visit wv988.org for online chat support. Veterans can press option 1 for specialized assistance. WV988 is funded by DoHS’s BBH with a federal grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

: This national lifeline offers 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors who assist individuals in emotional distress or facing mental health or substance use crises. Call or text 988, or visit wv988.org for online chat support. Veterans can press option 1 for specialized assistance. WV988 is funded by DoHS’s BBH with a federal grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Community Behavioral Health Resources: DoHS’s BBH funds numerous local initiatives and programs to support mental wellness across the state. Visit dhhr.wv.gov/bbh to learn more.



“Our mental health is a cornerstone of overall wellness, and prioritizing it should be part of our everyday lives,” said Christina Mullins, DoHS Deputy Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. “We are committed to ensuring that every West Virginian has access to the tools and resources they need to navigate life’s challenges and thrive.”

To strengthen mental health services in West Virginia, DoHS supports programs aimed at recruiting and retaining behavioral health professionals. Explore career opportunities at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/wv.

