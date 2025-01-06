CableFinder Expands Portfolio with New Provider Dobson Fiber

Expanding our portfolio with Dobson Fiber aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver unparalleled serviceability options to our users” — Jed Kenzy

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CableFinder, the premier platform for serviceability and cable management solutions, is proud to announce the addition of Dobson Fiber to its growing portfolio of providers. This partnership enhances CableFinder’s capabilities, offering users expanded access to fiber and shared fiber solutions across the TSD (Technology Solutions Distribution) channel.Dobson Fiber brings a wealth of experience and a robust network to CableFinder. With a 5,500+ mile regional fiber optic network spanning Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas, Dobson has been a trusted provider of quality connectivity solutions for over 85 years. Their services include Dedicated Internet Access (DIA), Broadband, Ethernet, WAVE, and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), all backed by 24/7 technical support and a customer service center based in Oklahoma City, OK.“Expanding our portfolio with Dobson Fiber aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver unparalleled serviceability options to our users,” said Jed Kenzy, Managing Partner at CableFinder. “This collaboration empowers our partners to access high-performance fiber solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of their clients.”"At Dobson Fiber, we are committed to delivering reliable, high-performance fiber solutions that empower businesses and communities. By partnering with CableFinder, we are excited to broaden access to our advanced network, helping partners provide scalable, high-speed connectivity that meets the demands of today’s landscape," said Ryan Lahmann, Sr. Vice President Wholesale and Indirect Channels at Dobson Fiber.How It Works:CableFinder users can search an address within the platform. If the location is within Dobson Fiber’s footprint, serviceability results for their dedicated and best-effort products will be displayed. Users can then seamlessly request pricing, which is forwarded to the TSD to obtain Dobson’s rates.Why This Matters:The addition of Dobson Fiber expands CableFinder’s offerings, providing users with even more robust tools to deliver connectivity solutions across the TSD channel. This partnership ensures that partners have access to state-of-the-art fiber networks offering fully symmetrical bandwidth services, designed to support businesses of all sizes. In today’s increasingly digital economy, businesses are relying on robust, high-speed connectivity to power critical applications like cloud computing, video conferencing, and data backup. Fiber services are uniquely positioned to meet these demands with unparalleled reliability, low latency, and the ability to scale bandwidth as business needs evolve. By integrating Dobson Fiber’s advanced network into the CableFinder platform, partners can offer solutions that help businesses stay competitive and ensure operational continuity.About Dobson FiberDobson Fiber owns and operates a 5,500+ mile regional fiber optic network located throughout Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas. Serving communities for over 85 years, Dobson delivers reliable and innovative connectivity solutions, including DIA, Broadband, Ethernet, WAVE, and UCaaS (Hosted, SIP & PRI). With a focus on performance and customer support, Dobson is committed to meeting the needs of today’s growing markets.About CableFinderCableFinder is the trusted industry standard platform for advanced quoting and contracting with all of the major TSDs and their partners. With a focus on efficiency, technological advancement, and customer experience, CableFinder's API-driven platform streamlines operations, empowering partners to accelerate growth and success across a wide range of business services providers.For more information on Dobson Fiber’s offerings through CableFinder, visit Channel Partner Program — Dobson Fiber or contact:Happy MarinoSr Director, Marketinghappy@ cablefinder.net Taylor BrownSr. Engagement Managertaylor@cablefinder.netAli ClarkDirector of Marketing, Dobson FiberAClark@dobson.netAaron CavinChannel Sales Manager, Dobson FiberACavin@dobson.netFor media inquiries, please contact:Happy MarinoSr. Director, Marketinghappy@cablefinder.net203-979-3685

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.