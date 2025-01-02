Maryland Car Rally Task Force Dismantles Four, Prevents Five Car Rallies Throughout Maryland on New Year’s Eve

January 2, 2025

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – A joint investigation between partner law enforcement agencies and the Maryland Car Rally Task Force yielded the arrests of three people, including one juvenile, in connection with a car rally in Laurel while dismantling and preventing multiple rallies throughout Maryland.

From 11:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, members of the Maryland Car Rally Task Force (MCRTF) coordinated efforts in response to a planned large-scale illegal car rally on New Year’s Eve expected to draw participants from Maryland and neighboring states. The rally was planned to involve roadway shutdowns and disruptive car-related activities in industrial areas, public streets, and parking lots throughout the Prince George’s County and Baltimore Regions.

During the effort, the MCRTF dismantled a total of four large-scale illegal exhibition driving events and prevented another five from forming throughout Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties and Baltimore City.

All three arrests stemmed from an event at Konterra Drive and Schweitzer Lane in Laurel shortly after 12:30 a.m. After shutting down the event, Maryland State Troopers tracked vehicles to the 6900 block of Van Dusen Road and charged the following:

Adin Carr, 20, of Rockville, MD, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, loaded handgun in vehicle and other firearm related offenses. Additionally, Carr had multiple outstanding warrants.

A 16-year-old juvenile was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and other firearm related offenses.

Additionally, Maryland State Troopers attempted to stop a pedestrian who got into a vehicle and fled the area. Troopers later located the vehicle in the 13600 block of Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville. The driver was identified as Aberon Alem, 23, of Bowie, MD, and was subsequently charged with fleeing and eluding and other traffic related offenses.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force is comprised of the Maryland Department of State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, and police departments from Baltimore City, and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties. This collaborative effort remains vital in addressing illegal exhibition driving across designated regions.

###

