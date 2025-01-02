Hannover House (OTC: HHSE) Promotional Partnership with 'X' Platform Delivers Huge Initial Response from U.S. Consumers

Secret strategies of the Trump campaign are revealed in this important new book. A teaser campaign by "X" is supporting the Feb. 28 release of UNHOLY SONG from Hannover House (OTC: HHSE) A major campaign with "X" is planned for the April release of the Hannover House family feature: "Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse."

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A consumer outreach campaign between Hannover House (OTC: HHSE) and social media platform "X" (formerly known as Twitter) has launched to a huge success, says Hannover House CEO Eric Parkinson. Originally planned as a campaign for the important new Trump campaign book, the promotions have been so successful in targeting consumers that Hannover House and "X" have added other titles from the current slate from HHSE."The campaign from X has been outstanding," said Parkinson. "They have delivered over 10-million impressions through ads and posts during the first week for our new Trump campaign book, which exceeded our reach goals by over fifty percent. Accordingly, we have just added in our upcoming horror feature film, ' Unholy Song ' for a support campaign that is also delivering huge and quick results," he continued."American Manifesto: The Unstoppable Journey of President Donald J. Trump" is a new book from best-selling author Barr McClellan. The book reveals secret strategies of the Trump campaign that enabled them to successfully peel-away voters from key demographic groups that were presumed to be part of a Democratic stronghold. With policies and leadership that appealed to mainstream American voters, the Trump campaign delivered a victory that many in the mainstream media thought to be against impossible odds. The book was announced on Dec. 23, and promotions from "X" launched on Dec. 24. In the first week, over 10-million impressions have been generated onto consumers, from a combination of posts, boosted ads and press outreach.In response to the targeting power of "X" - Hannover House added a new title into the promotional mix. "UNHOLY SONG" is a horror-thriller based on a biblical tale of exorcism. A teaser trailer from the film was launched on New Year's Day, and has racked up over 1.4-million views from boosted posts and ads with X. The film opens in theatres on Feb. 28, and this initial response is an indication that more than 40-million views will ultimately be delivered by the film's launch date, said Parkinson."We couldn't be happier with the results from 'X' " said Parkinson. "We are launching a campaign this week with Truth Social for the Trump book , and are excited for their targeted reach capabilities as well. Not surprisingly, we have re-worked our marketing plans for the April release of the family film, 'Wildfire' and expect that X will be a major part of that campaign."Hannover House stock shares are traded on the OTC Markets under symbol HHSE. The revenue success from these and other titles will support the company's current up-list activities, and should set a solid foundation for a major growth in the company's stock pricing and volume in the coming weeks.

