Powder Valley Nature Center presents An Evening with Raptors Jan. 24, with in-person and virtual options

KIRKWOOD, Mo—Bird buffs, falcon fanciers, and anyone enraptured by raptors is invited to meet the objects of their admiration during this year’s An Evening with Raptors event.

The annual An Evening with Raptors hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center will be held again this year on Friday, Jan. 24 from 7 - 9 p.m. The event is free, open to all ages, and offers both in-person and virtual participation options.

Falconry is the art of training raptors—birds of prey like hawks and falcons—to capture wild game, so that bird and trainer essentially become hunting partners. It’s an ancient sport that goes back thousands of years, and you can learn about it at An Evening with Raptors event.

“Several area falconers will gather to offer the rare chance to observe and learn about these fascinating feathered hunters,” said MDC Assistant Nature Center Manager, Robyn Parker. “They will also explain how those interested can get started in this age-old sport themselves,” she added.

Powder Valley will open at 6 p.m. for this event. Visitors can tour the exhibits and explore educational stations, including a biofacts table to learn about Missouri's birds of prey. They can create a take-home bird of prey craft and also meet members of the Powder Valley naturalist team.

The main presentation will take place at 7 p.m. in the nature center’s auditorium. Afterward, visitors can meet the falconers and see their live hunting partner birds up-close in the classrooms. The falconers will display their falconry tools, hoods, and other equipment, and visitors will also have the chance to ask them questions.

Alternatively, participants may opt to attend just the main auditorium presentation virtually.

An Evening with Raptors is free event, but advanced online registration is required using the following links:

Virtual attendees should note that each participant must register in advance separately and provide a valid e-mail address to receive an online meeting link. Log in instructions will be provided by email beforehand. These virtual programs will be held via Webex.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

Stay informed of MDC latest programs by going to the MDC St. Louis regional events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.