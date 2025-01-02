MDC invites anglers to learn the art of tying flies this winter

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites anglers ages 13 and older to learn the art of fly-tying this winter. Fly-tying is a great way to customize a fishing lure to a specific type of fish or stream, and it is also a great way to get an added sense of accomplishment after catching a fish with a lure you made. Available classes can be found below:

Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 12p.m. in Kirksville : This event will be held at MDC’s Northeast Regional Office at 3500 S. Baltimore in Kirksville. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4rn .

Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 12p.m. in Macon: This event will be held at the Army Corps of Engineers Visitor’s Center – Long Branch located at 30174 Visitor Center Road in Macon. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4r7 .

Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Perry: This event will be held at the Mark Twain Lake – M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at 21629 Hwy J in Perry. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4rX .

These programs will teach beginners the basics patterns for fly-tying, and then participants will have the opportunity to try the skill themselves. All materials will be provided, and the event is free to the public. Questions about these events can be sent to Kathi Moore at kathi.moore@mdc.mo.gov.