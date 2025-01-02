VT ROUTE 242 JAY
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
VT Route 242 in Jay from Montgomery Center is reported to have extremely poor road conditions due to inclement weather. If travelling this area, make sure your vehicle is optimized for the road conditions as there have been many vehicles going off the road.
Be prepared or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Benjamin Dubuque
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
Williston PSAP
3294 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173
