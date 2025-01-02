VT ROUTE 242 JAY

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police Derby Barracks VT Route 242 in Jay from Montgomery Center is reported to have extremely poor road conditions due to inclement weather. If travelling this area, make sure your vehicle is optimized for the road conditions as there have been many vehicles going off the road. Be prepared or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully. Benjamin Dubuque Emergency Communications Dispatcher II Williston PSAP 3294 Saint George Rd Williston, VT 05495 O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.