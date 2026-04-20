Westminster Barracks / Two-car crash involving State Police Cruiser

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH CASE#: 26B1003281 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Stacy Corliss STATION: Westminster Barracks CONTACT#: 802-722-4600 DATE/TIME: 04/19/2026 at approximately 2204 hours STREET: VT Route 100 TOWN: Jamaica, VT LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: WEATHER: cloudy, cold ROAD CONDITIONS: clear, dry VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: State Police Trooper AGE: 31 SEAT BELT? Yes CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT VEHICLE YEAR: 2021 VEHICLE MAKE: Ford VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled INJURIES: minor HOSPITAL: Grace Cottage Hospital VEHICLE #2 OPERATOR: AGE: SEAT BELT? Yes CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT VEHICLE YEAR: 2012 VEHICLE MAKE: Honda VEHICLE MODEL: CRV DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: totaled INJURIES: non-life threatening HOSPITAL: Grace Cottage Hospital SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 04/19/26 at approximately 2204 hours, Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 100 in the Town of Jamaica, VT. One of the vehicles involved was a State Police cruiser. The Trooper operating the cruiser and the four occupants of the other vehicle involved were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Investigation into the crash is ongoing and an update will be provided at a later time.



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