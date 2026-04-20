Westminster Barracks / Two-car crash involving State Police Cruiser
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:
26B1003281
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Stacy Corliss
STATION: Westminster
Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/19/2026 at approximately 2204 hours
STREET: VT Route 100
TOWN: Jamaica, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: cloudy, cold
ROAD CONDITIONS: clear, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: State Police Trooper
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled
INJURIES: minor
HOSPITAL: Grace Cottage Hospital
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR:
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CRV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: totaled
INJURIES: non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: Grace Cottage Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 04/19/26 at approximately 2204 hours, Vermont State
Police - Westminster Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 100
in the Town of Jamaica, VT. One of the vehicles involved was a State
Police cruiser. The Trooper operating the cruiser and the four occupants
of the other vehicle involved were transported to area hospitals for treatment
of non-life-threatening injuries. Investigation into the crash is ongoing
and an update will be provided at a later time.
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