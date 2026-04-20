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Westminster Barracks / Two-car crash involving State Police Cruiser

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  26B1003281                                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Stacy Corliss

STATION:  Westminster Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 04/19/2026 at approximately 2204 hours

STREET: VT Route 100

TOWN: Jamaica, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: cloudy, cold

ROAD CONDITIONS: clear, dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: State Police Trooper

AGE: 31    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled

INJURIES: minor

HOSPITAL: Grace Cottage Hospital

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR:

AGE:     

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: totaled

INJURIES: non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Grace Cottage Hospital

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 04/19/26 at approximately 2204 hours, Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 100 in the Town of Jamaica, VT.  One of the vehicles involved was a State Police cruiser.  The Trooper operating the cruiser and the four occupants of the other vehicle involved were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.  Investigation into the crash is ongoing and an update will be provided at a later time. 

 


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Westminster Barracks / Two-car crash involving State Police Cruiser

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