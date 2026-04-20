Vermont State Police Watch Commander schedule, April 20-26, 2026
STATE OF
VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF
PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE
POLICE
Watch
Commander Schedule for the week of April 20-26, 2026.
Please follow
the attached instructions for contacting the Watch Commanders.
Watch
Commander – North
Capt. Michael Filipek
Watch
Commander – South
Capt. Matt Daley
Watch
Commander – Troop A (north)
Williston:
802-878-7111
St. Albans:
802-524-5993
Berlin:
802-229-9191
St.
Johnsbury: 802-748-3111
Derby:
802-334-8881
Watch
Commander – Troop B (south)
Westminster:
802-722-4600
Royalton:
802-234-9933
Shaftsbury:
802-442-5421
Rutland:
802-773-9101
New Haven:
802-388-4919
Please visit:
http://vsp.vermont.gov/stations for a state coverage
map of towns served by specific VSP Field Stations
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