Update No. 1: Westminster Barracks / Two-car crash involving State Police Cruiser

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26B1003281

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Stacy Corliss

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04/19/2026 at approximately 2204 hours

STREET: VT Route 100

TOWN: Jamaica, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: cloudy, cold

ROAD CONDITIONS: clear, dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: State Police Trooper Tyler Breen

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled

INJURIES: minor

HOSPITAL: Grace Cottage Hospital

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Christina Fisher

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT

INJURIES: minor

HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: totaled

PASSENGER NO. 1: Reika Fisher

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

INJURIES: serious, non-life-threatening

HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital / Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

PASSENGER NO. 2: Myra Jacobs

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro

INJURIES: minor

HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

PASSENGER NO. 3: Kaori Shiya

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

INJURIES: serious, non-life-threatening

HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital / Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

The Vermont State Police is identifying the individuals involved in Sunday’s two-vehicle crash as follows:

Vehicle No. 1 was driven by Vermont State Police Trooper Tyler Breen, 31, who is assigned to the Westminster Barracks. He sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend.

Vehicle No. 2 was driven by Christina Fisher, 52, of Wardsboro. She sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. The passengers in Fisher’s vehicle were:

Reika Fisher, 18, the front passenger. She sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Myra Jacobs, 33, the rear driver’s side passenger. She sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.

Kaori Shiya, 50, the rear passenger side passenger. She sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and later transferred to DHMC.

VSP’s investigation into the crash has determined that Trooper Breen and another trooper were on duty and responding to call for service in Jamaica when Trooper Breen lost control of his cruiser while negotiating a right-hand curve on Route 100. Breen’s cruiser traveled left of center and collided head-on with Christina Fisher’s Honda CRV. The troopers provided medical assistance to the four injured individuals in the SUV until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene.

No further information is available at this time.

***Initial news release, 1:10 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2026***

On 04/19/26 at approximately 2204 hours, Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 100 in the Town of Jamaica, VT. One of the vehicles involved was a State Police cruiser. The Trooper operating the cruiser and the four occupants of the other vehicle involved were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Investigation into the crash is ongoing and an update will be provided at a later time.

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