Update No. 1: Westminster Barracks / Two-car crash involving State Police Cruiser
STATE OF
VERMONT
DEPARTMENT
OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT
STATE POLICE
NEWS
RELEASE
MOTOR
VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26B1003281
RANK/TROOPER
FULL NAME: Sgt. Stacy Corliss
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#:
802-722-4600
DATE/TIME:
04/19/2026 at approximately 2204 hours
STREET: VT
Route 100
TOWN:
Jamaica, VT
LANDMARK
AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE
MILE MARKER:
WEATHER:
cloudy, cold
ROAD
CONDITIONS: clear, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR:
State Police Trooper Tyler Breen
AGE:
31
SEAT BELT?
Yes
CITY, STATE
OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT
VEHICLE
YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE
MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE
MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO
VEHICLE #1: totaled
INJURIES:
minor
HOSPITAL:
Grace Cottage Hospital
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR:
Christina Fisher
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT?
Yes
CITY, STATE
OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT
INJURIES:
minor
HOSPITAL:
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
VEHICLE
YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE
MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE
MODEL: CRV
DAMAGE TO
VEHICLE #2: totaled
PASSENGER
NO. 1: Reika Fisher
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT:
Y
CITY, STATE
OF RESIDENCE:
INJURIES:
serious, non-life-threatening
HOSPITAL:
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital / Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
PASSENGER
NO. 2: Myra Jacobs
AGE: 33
SEAT BELT:
Y
CITY, STATE
OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro
INJURIES:
minor
HOSPITAL:
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
PASSENGER
NO. 3: Kaori Shiya
AGE: 50
SEAT BELT:
Y
CITY, STATE
OF RESIDENCE:
INJURIES:
serious, non-life-threatening
HOSPITAL:
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital / Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF
CRASH:
The Vermont
State Police is identifying the individuals involved in Sunday’s two-vehicle
crash as follows:
Vehicle No.
1 was driven by Vermont State Police Trooper Tyler Breen, 31, who is assigned
to the Westminster Barracks. He sustained minor injuries and was treated and
released from Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend.
Vehicle No.
2 was driven by Christina Fisher, 52, of Wardsboro. She sustained minor
injuries and was treated and released from Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. The
passengers in Fisher’s vehicle were:
- Reika Fisher, 18, the front passenger. She sustained
serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock
Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
- Myra Jacobs, 33, the rear driver’s side passenger. She
sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from Brattleboro
Memorial Hospital.
- Kaori Shiya, 50, the rear passenger side passenger. She
sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, was transported to
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and later transferred to DHMC.
VSP’s
investigation into the crash has determined that Trooper Breen and another
trooper were on duty and responding to call for service in Jamaica when Trooper
Breen lost control of his cruiser while negotiating a right-hand curve on Route
100. Breen’s cruiser traveled left of center and collided head-on with
Christina Fisher’s Honda CRV. The troopers provided medical assistance to the
four injured individuals in the SUV until emergency medical personnel arrived
on scene.
No further
information is available at this time.
***Initial
news release, 1:10 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2026***
On 04/19/26
at approximately 2204 hours, Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks
responded to a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 100 in the Town of Jamaica,
VT. One of the vehicles involved was a
State Police cruiser. The Trooper
operating the cruiser and the four occupants of the other vehicle involved were
transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening
injuries. Investigation into the crash
is ongoing and an update will be provided at a later time.
- 30 -
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.