Submit Release
News Search

There were 660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,916 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks/ Agg Disorderly Conduct, Obstruction of Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3008421

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: VSP Berlin                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: December 30, 2024, 1554 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Billings Mobile, 758 Waterbury-Stowe Rd Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION:

Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, a violation of Title 13 VSA 1026a

              Offense Committed in the Presence of a child, a violation of Title 13 VSA 1047

              Obstruction of Justice, a violation of Title 13 VSA 3015

             

 

ACCUSED: Damon Callis

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Silver Spring, MD

 

VICTIM: Samuel Parsons

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:           

               On December 30, 2024, at approximately 1554 hours, troopers with the Berlin Barracks received a report of an assault that occurred at the Billings Mobile located in Waterbury, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed Damon Callis (44) of Silver Springs, MD engaged in violent behavior against Parsons and made unreasonable noise. Four juvenile children were present in Callis’ vehicle at the time of his behavior.

              On January 01, 2025, Callis committed the offense of obstruction of justice when he offered monetary compensation to influence the outcome of the investigation.

              On January 01, 2025, Callis appeared at the Stowe Police Department where he received a criminal citation for the above charges. Callis was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on January 23, 2025, at 0830 hours. 

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone who witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Mae Murdock at the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191. Anonymous tips may be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: January 23, 2025, at 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NO     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks/ Agg Disorderly Conduct, Obstruction of Justice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more