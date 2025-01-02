Berlin Barracks/ Agg Disorderly Conduct, Obstruction of Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3008421

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: December 30, 2024, 1554 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Billings Mobile, 758 Waterbury-Stowe Rd Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION:

Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, a violation of Title 13 VSA 1026a

Offense Committed in the Presence of a child, a violation of Title 13 VSA 1047

Obstruction of Justice, a violation of Title 13 VSA 3015

ACCUSED: Damon Callis

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Silver Spring, MD

VICTIM: Samuel Parsons

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 30, 2024, at approximately 1554 hours, troopers with the Berlin Barracks received a report of an assault that occurred at the Billings Mobile located in Waterbury, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed Damon Callis (44) of Silver Springs, MD engaged in violent behavior against Parsons and made unreasonable noise. Four juvenile children were present in Callis’ vehicle at the time of his behavior.

On January 01, 2025, Callis committed the offense of obstruction of justice when he offered monetary compensation to influence the outcome of the investigation.

On January 01, 2025, Callis appeared at the Stowe Police Department where he received a criminal citation for the above charges. Callis was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on January 23, 2025, at 0830 hours.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone who witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Mae Murdock at the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191. Anonymous tips may be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: January 23, 2025, at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO