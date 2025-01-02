Public Invited to Comment on Oil and Gas Commission Rule Adoption, Public Hearing to be Held Jan. 7

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is currently accepting comments on adoption of rule 15A NCAC 05C, regarding pre-drilling for oil and natural gas exploration activities, through Feb. 14, 2025. The Department will host a public hearing on the proposed rule on January 7, 2025, in Raleigh.

The Oil and Gas Commission is directed by N.C. Gen. Stat. § 113-391(a) to adopt rules regulating pre-drilling exploration activities, including geophysical surveys, stratigraphic surveys, and testing. The rules in 15A NCAC 05C establish the procedures related to pre-drilling for oil and natural gas exploration activities, including seismic and other geophysical and stratigraphic surveys and testing as required in N.C. Gen. Stat. § 113-391. More information on the proposed rule, including a Regulatory Impact Analysis, can be found here.

Public Hearing:

When: 6 p.m., Jan. 7, 2024

Where: Archdale Building, Ground Floor Hearing Room, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC 27604

DEQ will accept public comments through Feb. 14, 2025. Comments can be submitted by:

Mail: Jim Chapman, Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources, Archdale Building, 1612 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1612

Phone: (919) 707-9231

Email: james.chapman@deq.nc.gov.

The Oil and Gas Commission, created by N.C. Gen. Stat. § 143B-293.1, administers the Oil and Gas Conservation Act, Article 27 of Chapter 113 of the General Statutes. The Commission is responsible for establishing a modern regulatory program for the management of oil and gas exploration and development of the State and the use of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing. The Commission manages the oil and gas development program through regulations designed to protect public health and safety; protect public and private property; protect and conserve the State’s air, water, and other natural resources; promote economic development and expand employment opportunities.