The Department’s latest ‘Profiles in Excellence’ highlights College Community School District

The Iowa Department of Education’s Profiles in Excellence series features innovative programs, instruction and practices that are making an impact on students in Iowa schools.

For this edition of Profiles in Excellence, the Department is featuring College Community School District and their work to empower students with multiple pathways to postsecondary success. College Community School District offers career-connected learning with opportunities for career exploration and hands-on work-based learning experiences in in-demand fields. 

