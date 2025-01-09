Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed the Gori Law Firm for a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer Anywhere in Louisiana-Hire Better Lawyers Get Better Compensation Results

"If your husband or dad is a navy veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana, please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106.” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We have endorsed the Gori Law Firm for a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer like a navy veteran anywhere in Louisiana because we know for certain these remarkable lawyers consistently get superior compensation results for their clients. The Gori Law Firm has an office in New Orleans, they are one of the nation's top mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer law firms and we know for certain they go above and beyond for their clients. For direct access to the Gori Law Firm please call 866-532-2106.

"Navy Veterans still make up the largest single work group who will develop mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer because they might have had so much exposure to asbestos on a ship, submarine or at a shipyard. Most navy veterans who develop mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer were involved in maintaining or repairing equipment or machinery on their ship or submarine, they worked in a ship's engine room, or they were assigned to stay on their ship and assist shipyard workers with repairs to their ship or submarine. Frequently a navy veteran's exposure to asbestos at a shipyard would have been off the charts.

"If your husband or dad is a navy veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana, please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. When it comes to client compensation for mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana the Gori Law Firm has no equal." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana. www.gorilaw.com



For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

