Outstanding County Court Staff, 2024

Awarded to: Zaira Lopez, Colfax County Court Records Clerk.

Zaira Lopez's exceptional problem-solving skills and dedication to team-based collaboration were noted as her outstanding qualities. Additionally, her bilingual abilities have become invaluable in Nebraska's increasingly diverse communities.

“Zaira consistently goes above and beyond to assist court customers,” State Court Administrator Corey Steel commented. “She is always ready to step in when language barriers arise, ensuring that everyone receives the support and guidance they need.”

In addition to her remarkable customer service, Lopez was commended for her strong technological expertise. Her skills in managing Zoom calls, coordinating meetings, and organizing conference calls have contributed to the seamless operation of court proceedings, especially in an era when virtual access is critical.

Exemplary performance by non-supervisory county court staff is acknowledged through the Outstanding Court Staff Award. It recognizes those whose accomplishments or suggestions exhibit extraordinary efficiency or superior performance beyond standard expectations.