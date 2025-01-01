Governor appoints former state Senator Greg Nibert to PRC

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today announced the appointment of former state Senator Greg Nibert to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission for a six-year term beginning January 1, 2025.

Nibert will succeed Commissioner James Ellison, whose term concluded on December 31, 2024.

“I am honored to be nominated to the Public Regulation Commission,” Nibert said. “My duty as a commissioner will be to regulate our utilities according to the laws of the land, which includes, first and foremost, the Energy Transition Act. The PRC plays a crucial role in ensuring we meet the renewable energy targets set forth in statute for the betterment of our state. I look forward to securing New Mexico’s energy future for generations to come.”

Nibert, whose tenure in the state Senate ended on December 31, was chosen from a pool of more than 30 candidates. The selection process was overseen by the Public Regulation Commission Nominating Committee, established by legislation signed by the governor in 2020 (NMSA 1978, Sec. 62-19-4). This seven-member committee evaluates and recommends qualified candidates to the governor and will continue to convene as needed to fill future vacancies.

New Mexico Public Regulation Commissioners earn $190,000 annually.

Nibert, a partner at Hinkle Shanor LLP since 1987, specializes in real property, energy, and administrative law, contributing to major energy and natural resource projects across New Mexico. A former state legislator and community leader, he has served in the New Mexico Senate and House of Representatives, earning recognition for his legislative and public service.