Governor Lujan Grisham signs 10 bills into law

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today signed 10 bills addressing a wide range of issues including worker protections, education, public safety, economic development, and community support. A complete list of bills signed by the governor today is below. Economic development and worker protections: HB 006: IRB Project Minimum Wage

HB 020: Technology & Innovation Division

SB 059: Public Works Minimum Wage Definitions Education and student safety: HB 054: Defibrillators In Every High School

HB 532: Student Water Safety Guidance Public safety and legal improvements: SB 070: Add Racketeering Crimes

SB 168: Travel Insurance Act Community support and governance: HB 172: New Mexico Red & Green Chile Month

HB 218: Tax Changes

HB 252: Kinship Caregiver Support Pilot Program

