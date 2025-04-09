Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,661 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lujan Grisham signs 10 bills into law

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today signed 10 bills addressing a wide range of issues including worker protections, education, public safety, economic development, and community support.

A complete list of bills signed by the governor today is below.

Economic development and worker protections:

  • HB 006: IRB Project Minimum Wage
  • HB 020: Technology & Innovation Division
  • SB 059: Public Works Minimum Wage Definitions

Education and student safety:

  • HB 054: Defibrillators In Every High School
  • HB 532: Student Water Safety Guidance

Public safety and legal improvements:

  • SB 070: Add Racketeering Crimes
  • SB 168: Travel Insurance Act

Community support and governance:

  • HB 172: New Mexico Red & Green Chile Month
  • HB 218: Tax Changes
  • HB 252: Kinship Caregiver Support Pilot Program

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Lujan Grisham signs 10 bills into law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more