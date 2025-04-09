Governor Lujan Grisham signs 10 bills into law
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today signed 10 bills addressing a wide range of issues including worker protections, education, public safety, economic development, and community support.
A complete list of bills signed by the governor today is below.
Economic development and worker protections:
- HB 006: IRB Project Minimum Wage
- HB 020: Technology & Innovation Division
- SB 059: Public Works Minimum Wage Definitions
Education and student safety:
- HB 054: Defibrillators In Every High School
- HB 532: Student Water Safety Guidance
Public safety and legal improvements:
- SB 070: Add Racketeering Crimes
- SB 168: Travel Insurance Act
Community support and governance:
- HB 172: New Mexico Red & Green Chile Month
- HB 218: Tax Changes
- HB 252: Kinship Caregiver Support Pilot Program
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.