Governor Lujan Grisham signs 22 bills into law

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today signed 22 bills into law, addressing a wide range of priorities including education, environmental protection, healthcare access, utility regulation, public finance accountability, and disaster relief. A complete list of bills signed by the governor today is below. Education improvements: HB 156: Increase Educational Salaries

HB 157: New School Licenses

HB 195: School Nurse Salary Tiers & Minimums

HB 487: Protection Of Hispanic Education

SB 011: Anti-Distraction Policy in Schools*

SB 133: Educational Retirees Returning to Work

SB 343: Teacher Salary Rates Changes

SB 345: Teacher & Instructional Support Licensure Energy and environmental protection: HB 091: Public Utility Rate Structures

HB 291: Recycling & State’s Circular Economy

SB 009: Pipeline Safety Act Violations Civil Penalty

SB 023: Oil & Gas Royalty Rate Changes Healthcare improvements: SB 042: Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Program*

SB 045: County Health Care Assistance Fund Use

SB 078: Certified Nurse Anesthetist Role Community support and governance: HB 352: Close & Relocate Certain Magistrate Courts

HB 493: Public Finance Accountability Act

SB 031: Zero-Interest Natural Disaster Loans**

SB 036: Sensitive Personal Information Nondisclosure

SB 047: Santa Cruz De La Canada Land Grant

SB 048: Community Benefit Fund

SB 124: Superintendent Of Insurance Subpoenas *Signed with message. **Signed with line-item veto. The administration will post detailed information on the specific line-item vetoes and their rationale in messages here: https://www.governor.state.nm.us/about-the-governor/legislative-messages/

