Governor Lujan Grisham signs 22 bills into law
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today signed 22 bills into law, addressing a wide range of priorities including education, environmental protection, healthcare access, utility regulation, public finance accountability, and disaster relief.
A complete list of bills signed by the governor today is below.
Education improvements:
HB 156: Increase Educational Salaries
HB 157: New School Licenses
HB 195: School Nurse Salary Tiers & Minimums
HB 487: Protection Of Hispanic Education
SB 011: Anti-Distraction Policy in Schools*
SB 133: Educational Retirees Returning to Work
SB 343: Teacher Salary Rates Changes
SB 345: Teacher & Instructional Support Licensure
Energy and environmental protection:
HB 091: Public Utility Rate Structures
HB 291: Recycling & State’s Circular Economy
SB 009: Pipeline Safety Act Violations Civil Penalty
SB 023: Oil & Gas Royalty Rate Changes
Healthcare improvements:
SB 042: Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Program*
SB 045: County Health Care Assistance Fund Use
SB 078: Certified Nurse Anesthetist Role
Community support and governance:
HB 352: Close & Relocate Certain Magistrate Courts
HB 493: Public Finance Accountability Act
SB 031: Zero-Interest Natural Disaster Loans**
SB 036: Sensitive Personal Information Nondisclosure
SB 047: Santa Cruz De La Canada Land Grant
SB 048: Community Benefit Fund
SB 124: Superintendent Of Insurance Subpoenas
*Signed with message.
**Signed with line-item veto.
The administration will post detailed information on the specific line-item vetoes and their rationale in messages here: https://www.governor.state.nm.us/about-the-governor/legislative-messages/
