Governor Lujan Grisham signs 41 bills into law

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today signed 41 bills into law, addressing a wide range of priorities including healthcare access, economic development, education, environmental protection, and public safety.

The legislation represents the administration’s ongoing commitment to improving the quality of life for New Mexicans across the state.

A complete list of bills signed by the governor is below:

Healthcare improvements:

HB 056: Medicaid Reimbursements for Birth Centers

HB 078: Prohibit Discrimination Against 340B Entities

HB 117: Death Certificate by Physician Assistant

HB 171: Pharmacy Custodial Care Facilities

HB 178: Nursing Practice Changes

SB 120: No Behavioral Health Cost Sharing

SB 122: Expand Prescription Drug Donation Program

SB 249: Health Care Provider Gross Receipts

Environmental protection:

HB 093: Advanced Grid Technology Plans

HB 128: NMFA Local Solar Access Fund

HB 137: Strategic Water Supply Act

HB 140: ‘Hazardous Waste Constituent’ Definition

HB 212: Per- & Poly-Flouroalkyl Protection Act

HB 240: Drinking Water System Grants & Loans

SB 021: Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Act

Economic development:

HB 019: Trade Ports Development Act

HB 368: High Wage Jobs Tax Credit ‘Threshold Job’

HB 456: Architect & Engineering Services & Construction

SB 357: Essential Services Development Act

Education and public service:

HB 063: Public School Funding Formula Changes

HB 069: Loan Forgiveness Multiplier Act

HB 089: Graduate Scholarship Act Changes

SB 019: Boards Of Regents Training Requirements

SB 146: Educational Opportunity for Military Children

HB 336: Certain Retirees Returning to Work

Community Support and Governance: