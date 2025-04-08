Governor Lujan Grisham signs 41 bills into law
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today signed 41 bills into law, addressing a wide range of priorities including healthcare access, economic development, education, environmental protection, and public safety.
The legislation represents the administration’s ongoing commitment to improving the quality of life for New Mexicans across the state.
A complete list of bills signed by the governor is below:
Healthcare improvements:
- HB 056: Medicaid Reimbursements for Birth Centers
- HB 078: Prohibit Discrimination Against 340B Entities
- HB 117: Death Certificate by Physician Assistant
- HB 171: Pharmacy Custodial Care Facilities
- HB 178: Nursing Practice Changes
- SB 120: No Behavioral Health Cost Sharing
- SB 122: Expand Prescription Drug Donation Program
- SB 249: Health Care Provider Gross Receipts
Environmental protection:
- HB 093: Advanced Grid Technology Plans
- HB 128: NMFA Local Solar Access Fund
- HB 137: Strategic Water Supply Act
- HB 140: ‘Hazardous Waste Constituent’ Definition
- HB 212: Per- & Poly-Flouroalkyl Protection Act
- HB 240: Drinking Water System Grants & Loans
- SB 021: Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Act
Economic development:
- HB 019: Trade Ports Development Act
- HB 368: High Wage Jobs Tax Credit ‘Threshold Job’
- HB 456: Architect & Engineering Services & Construction
- SB 357: Essential Services Development Act
Education and public service:
- HB 063: Public School Funding Formula Changes
- HB 069: Loan Forgiveness Multiplier Act
- HB 089: Graduate Scholarship Act Changes
- SB 019: Boards Of Regents Training Requirements
- SB 146: Educational Opportunity for Military Children
- HB 336: Certain Retirees Returning to Work
Community Support and Governance:
- HB 010: RLD Cannabis Enforcement
- HB 024: Community Governance Attorneys Changes
- HB 113: Animal Welfare Program and Trust Fund
- HB 158: Military Base Planning & Impact Act
- HB 295: Tax On Property Owned by NM RETA
- HB 296: Public Accountant Licensure Requirements
- HB 398: HMO & Contract Provider Exam Time Lines
- HB 468: Retiring of State Flags
- SB 088: Medicaid Trust Fund & State Supported Fund
- SB 092: Horse Racing & Jockey Insurance Fund
- SB 126: Increase Rural Service Fund Allocations
- SB 159: Independent Theater Beer & Wine Licenses
- SB 221: Additional Unfair Insurance Claims Practice
- SB 267: Housing Application Fees
- SB 280: NMMI In Capital Outlay Act
- SB 290: Raise Marriage License Fees
