Mission Essential Announces Prestigious OASIS+ Multi-Agency Contract Award

Mission Essential, is proud to announce its selection as an awardee of the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS)+ Multi-Agency Contract.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Essential , a global leader in providing innovative solutions and services, is proud to announce its selection as an awardee of the highly sought-after One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS)+ Multi-Agency Contract (MAC). This milestone underscores Mission Essential’s commitment to excellence in delivering comprehensive, integrated solutions for the federal government.The OASIS+ MAC is a Government-wide, multiple-award, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) acquisition program. It is designed to meet the dynamic needs of federal agencies by providing a broad spectrum of services that integrate multiple disciplines and ancillary services/products. With its unparalleled flexibility for addressing both commercial and non-commercial requirements, the OASIS+ program supports all contract types and pricing structures, determined at the task order level. Mission Essential’s inclusion in this program highlights its capability to deliver a total solution for complex and evolving government needs.A Strategic Partnership for Total Solutions As an OASIS+ IDIQ Unrestricted Awardee, Mission Essential has been recognized for its expertise in three critical domains: Management & Advisory Services, Technical & Engineering, and Intelligence Services. Awarded on December 17, 2024, this selection allows Mission Essential to leverage its proven expertise to provide all management, supervision, labor, facilities, and materials required for task orders issued under the contract. This includes addressing a wide range of service requirements, with the agility to incorporate new services throughout the life of the program.“Mission Essential’s award of the OASIS+ contract is a testament to our team’s dedication to delivering mission-critical solutions that empower our federal partners,” said Greg Miller, CEO of Mission Essential. “We are honored to play a pivotal role in supporting government agencies as they navigate today’s complex challenges with innovative and integrated service offerings.”Driving Innovation and Excellence This award reinforces Mission Essential’s reputation as a trusted partner in delivering high-quality services across diverse domains. The OASIS+ contract will enable the company to further its impact, ensuring federal agencies have access to the resources and expertise needed to fulfill their missions efficiently and effectively.For more information about Mission Essential and its suite of services, visit MissionEssential.com.About Mission Essential Mission Essential is a leading provider of solutions and services for the federal government and beyond. With a focus on innovation, quality, and reliability, the company delivers customized solutions that address the unique needs of its clients. From integrated service offerings to state-of-the-art technologies, Mission Essential is committed to enabling success through excellence.

