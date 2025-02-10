Mission Essential Awarded Administrative and Logistics Support Services Task Order for Logistics Readiness Center–Poland

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Essential , a trusted provider of operational support personnel and services, is proud to announce it has been awarded the Administrative and Logistics Support Services task order in support of the Logistics Readiness Center – Poland (LRC-PL). This task order falls under the Technical Analytical Professional & Administrative Services (TAPAS) Base Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) Performance Work Statement (PWS) contract.The TAPAS contract is a strategic five-year BPA designed to deliver essential services, including technical analysis, professional support, and administrative assistance, to U.S. government operations worldwide. Under this task order, Mission Essential will provide critical administrative and logistical support to LRC-PL, ensuring operational efficiency and readiness in support of U.S. military personnel in Poland.“Mission Essential is honored to support the U.S. Army’s mission in Poland by providing high-quality administrative and logistics services,” said Greg Miller, CEO at Mission Essential. “Our team is committed to delivering excellence in operational support, ensuring that the Logistics Readiness Center has the resources and expertise needed to sustain mission success.”With a proven track record of delivering mission-critical language, intelligence, logistics, and base services personnel worldwide, Mission Essential remains dedicated to providing reliable, efficient, and innovative solutions that enhance operational readiness and sustainment.Mission Essential provides a full spectrum of functional language, intelligence, logistics, and base services personnel to U.S. Defense and security agencies and friendly foreign governments. Mission Essential also provides subject matter expertise in the areas of exercise, training, and mission planning support to the Integrated Broadcast Service (IBS). Renowned for supplying difficult-to-find resources worldwide, Mission Essential is in your corner supporting your mission 24x7x365. For more information about Mission Essential and its suite of services, visit missionessential.com.

