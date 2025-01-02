Les Brown's The Motivation Manifesto Inspires Change with Insights from Educator and Entrepreneur Marion J. Carberry

FL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International motivational speaker and best-selling author Les Brown announces the release of The Motivation Manifesto: Principles for Inspired Living with Les Brown, featuring the inspiring journey of co-author Marion J. Carberry. An intrepid entrepreneur and dedicated educator, Carberry’s journey from Jamaica to founding her own technical college in Florida exemplifies resilience and the pursuit of transformative education.The Motivation Manifesto, set to launch this fall, highlights Carberry’s remarkable trajectory, from her early days fundraising for political campaigns in New York City to becoming an instructor at her alma mater and a community activist. Her passion for empowering others is evident in her work, where she has trained and graduated hundreds of nurses and medical assistants. With three master’s degrees, Carberry embodies lifelong learning and dedication to her students.In collaboration with Brown, Carberry offers readers invaluable insights into the power of education, entrepreneurship, and community engagement. Each chapter of The Motivation Manifesto serves as a guide to turning aspirations into reality, encouraging individuals to embrace their journeys and unlock their potential.Together, Brown and Carberry provide actionable strategies for achieving personal and professional growth, reinforcing the belief that anyone can make a significant impact on their community and beyond.Co-authors include:Joy RowlandMarilen J. CrumpDr. Jo Anna BennersonQuatrell WalkerGlenn B. JohnsonEmma AveryRandy J. DormanDr. Linda R. JordonZac SpowartJason BrownGene K. J. KopczykLavonia NelsonDeVante' WhiteDerrick D BillingsleaReaders can look forward to the release of "The Motivation Manifesto: Principles for Inspired Living," available on AmazonTM this fall. Prepare to embark on a journey of self-discovery and transformative growth!Stay connected with Les Brown for the latest updates, motivational content, and exclusive insights:Facebook: Les Brown OfficialX: @LesBrown77Instagram: @thelesbrownFor more information on The Motivation Manifesto and to pre-order your copy, visit The Motivation Manifesto Here. About Les BrownLes Brown is an internationally recognized motivational speaker, author, and former politician. His impactful messages of perseverance and personal empowerment have inspired millions of people across the globe. Known for his dynamic speaking style, Les continues to make a lasting difference through his teachings, helping others unlock their potential and live life with purpose.About Marion J. CarberryDetermined student, turned superb educator and intrepid entrepreneur, Marion Carberry, is the real deal.Marion emigrated from Jamaica to New York in the 1980s, where she began an extraordinary life and journey in the world of business and entrepreneurship.Cutting her teeth in fundraising for political campaigns in the ‘90s, Marion immersed herself in the wealth and culture of New York City’s elites.She has worked at places from Wall Street to Main Street, and became an instructor first at her Alma Mater, then at one of the largest online universities.After being writer and community activist in her Queens district, ultimately Marion founded her own technical college in Florida, where she trains and graduates hundreds of nurses and medical assistants.Ms. Carberry has three master’s degrees, but is humbled by her life’s journeys and cherishes the experiences that have led her to a place where she aspires to transform the lives of others through her inspirational public speaking and professional coaching techniques.

