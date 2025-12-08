Michael Furmanski and Brian Long Join Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Furmanski and Brian Long, U.S. Special Operations veterans and co-founders of Zephyr Systems Inc., are set to appear on Operation CEO, where they share how faith, resilience, and aviation innovation helped them go from combat deployments and career resets to building a mission-driven aerospace and unmanned systems company.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In their episode, Furmanski and Long share how early lack of direction, military structure, and hard hits ultimately led to the creation of Zephyr Systems—a veteran-led company focused on aviation training, advanced UAS, and mission-ready solutions. They reveal why mindset and faith matter more than credentials, and what it really takes to turn failure into fuel and build a business that can withstand regulation, politics, and rapid change.“Every setback is shaping you for greater impact when you trust God and stay the course,” said Furmanski.“Leadership isn’t about avoiding failure—it’s about learning, adapting, and turning every challenge into growth,” said Long.Furmanski and Long’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/michael-furmanski-brian-long

