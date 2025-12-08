Leland Holgate Sr. Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leland Holgate Sr., U.S. Air Force veteran, neuroscientist-in-training, and founder of The Willful Warrior, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how conscious breathwork, nervous system literacy, and resilience training can transform trauma into purpose-driven leadership.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Holgate explores how rewiring the nervous system through breathwork helped him overcome paralysis, addiction, and profound loss—insights that later shaped The Welcome Home Method and his global mission to help people heal from the inside out. He breaks down how conscious breathing, coherence, and embodied leadership can unlock clarity, resilience, and personal transformation.“Healing begins the moment you choose to breathe differently,” said Holgate.Leland’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/leland-holgate-sr

