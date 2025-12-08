Wayne DeCoste Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wayne DeCoste, U.S. Army infantry veteran and Founder & CEO of Rescor Group, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how going from combat deployments and embassy contracting to leading a global executive protection firm became his path to purpose, disciplined leadership, and creating real opportunities for fellow veterans.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, DeCoste shares how his journey from a turbulent youth to Afghanistan shaped the creation of Rescor Group, a boutique executive protection firm. He highlights what purposeful transition requires, why reputation matters in high-stakes work, and how he’s rebuilding brotherhood and raising standards for veterans entering civilian leadership.“You only have one life—if you didn’t lose it in combat, make sure you’re making the most of it now for the ones who did,” said DeCoste.Wayne DeCoste’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/wayne-decoste

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.