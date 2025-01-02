Call for exhibitors for the Macao Pavilion at Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART)

MACAU, January 2 - In order to foster the development of Macao’s film and TV industry and expand the market of the industry, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will set up the “Macao Pavilion” at the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART) in 2025. IC is now calling for the participation of local film and TV production entities at the FILMART. Interested parties are welcome to apply from 26 December 2024 to 16 January 2025, and application is free of charge.

In order to promote the local film and TV production industry and attract non-local film and TV projects to film in Macao, IC will organise the participation of local film and TV production entities in the “Macao Pavilion” at FILMART, offering a good platform for the industry to explore exchange and cooperation opportunities, and boosting the synergy between the cultural and creative industries and the tourism sector.

Applications are open for Macao companies with experience in assisting a minimum of six non-local film and TV projects to shoot in Macao between 2014 and 2024. IC will select a maximum of eight companies based on the following criteria: past experience in assisting film and TV projects from places other than Mainland China, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan to be produced in Macao, the scale of non-local film and TV projects to be produced in Macao, and the duties they are responsible for.

FILMART is recognised as an iconic event in the film and TV industry in Asia and a principal trading hub for films and TV series in the world. FILMART 2024 gathered over 7,500 practitioners from 27 countries and regions, demonstrating its role as an important platform for providing co-production opportunities in Asia.

The application rules and the application form are available for download at the Macao Cultural and Creative Industries Website at www.macaucci.gov.mo. Applicant can submit the required documents via email to SIF@icm.gov.mo between 26 December 2024 and 16 January 2025.

For enquiries, please contact Mr Chong or Mr Kuan, staff members of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6256 or 8399 6295 during office hours.