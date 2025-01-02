MPD Arrests Suspect in Multiple Robbery of an Establishment Offenses
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man for stealing merchandise from 7-11 locations in Northwest.
On Tuesday, December 31, 2024, officers located and arrested 27-year-old Kevon Holston, of Northeast, DC. He is charged with Robbery of an Establishment for the offenses listed below:
- On Wednesday, November 27, 2024, in the 1600 block 7th Street, Northwest for stealing $120 of merchandise. CCN: 24184714
- On Saturday, November 30, 2024, in the 1600 block of 7th Street, Northwest for stealing $150 of merchandise. CCN: 24185499
- On Saturday, December 28, 2024, in the 1600 block of 7th Street, Northwest for stealing $70 of merchandise. CCN: 24200670
- On Saturday, December 28, 2024, in the 500 block of K Street, Northwest for stealing $15 of merchandise. CCN: 24200701
MPD remains committed to preventing robberies from establishments that are lifelines to our communities and will continue to hold offenders accountable. Anyone who witnesses a robbery in progress is asked to not intervene and call 911.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.