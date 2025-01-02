MPD Arrests Suspect in Multiple Robbery of an Establishment Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man for stealing merchandise from 7-11 locations in Northwest.

On Tuesday, December 31, 2024, officers located and arrested 27-year-old Kevon Holston, of Northeast, DC. He is charged with Robbery of an Establishment for the offenses listed below:

On Wednesday, November 27, 2024, in the 1600 block 7 th Street, Northwest for stealing $120 of merchandise. CCN: 24184714

On Saturday, November 30, 2024, in the 1600 block of 7 th Street, Northwest for stealing $150 of merchandise. CCN: 24185499

On Saturday, December 28, 2024, in the 1600 block of 7 th Street, Northwest for stealing $70 of merchandise. CCN: 24200670

On Saturday, December 28, 2024, in the 500 block of K Street, Northwest for stealing $15 of merchandise. CCN: 24200701

MPD remains committed to preventing robberies from establishments that are lifelines to our communities and will continue to hold offenders accountable. Anyone who witnesses a robbery in progress is asked to not intervene and call 911.

