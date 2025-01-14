Neuro Hope Introduces Combined Neurofeedback and HBOT Treatment in Colorado Springs

Neuro Hope launches a groundbreaking treatment in Colorado Springs, combining neurofeedback and hyperbaric oxygen therapy for enhanced brain health and recovery

The combination of Neurofeedback and HBOT represents the future of holistic health, empowering our clients to achieve breakthroughs they never thought possible.” — Dr. Zoe Bonack, Psy.D., BCN, QEEG-D, Clinical Director

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neuro Hope Psychotherapy & Neurofeedback announces the introduction of a new treatment program that combines Neurofeedback Therapy with Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT). The service aims to support individuals seeking cognitive improvement and recovery from conditions including traumatic brain injury, stroke, and post-COVID symptoms.The treatment integrates two established approaches: Neurofeedback and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy. Neurofeedback helps train the brain to help patients regulate their mental state by training dysregulated brain wave activity. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy delivers pressurized oxygen to support cellular repair and reduce inflammation."This combined approach represents a new direction in (helping people who struggle with cognitive processes and mental health conditions)" says Dr. Zoe Bonack, Licensed Psychologist at Neuro Hope. "We're now able to address both cognitive and emotional functioning and cellular healing simultaneously."Neurofeedback Therapy, a non-invasive and drug-free method, has demonstrated effectiveness in addressing various conditions including anxiety, depression, ADHD, learning disabilities, trauma, PTSD, and chronic stress. This therapy addresses dysregulated brainwave activity to help patients achieve optimal functioning, promoting improved focus and stress resilience.HBOT treatment, conducted in specialized pressurized chambers, has shown particular promise in accelerating healing for traumatic brain injuries, stroke recovery, and chronic fatigue syndrome. The therapy works by increasing oxygen levels in the blood, which supports natural healing processes and reduces inflammation throughout the body.The center's comprehensive treatment approach begins with detailed assessments to understand each patient's specific needs. "Our focus is on creating individualized treatment plans," explains Dr. Bonack. "We recognize that each person's journey to recovery is unique, and we adjust our protocols accordingly."The new facility features modern treatment spaces designed for patient comfort, including:- Advanced neurofeedback suites creating a space for each person’s needs- State-of-the-art HBOT chambers- Private treatment rooms for individual sessionsThe service is particularly relevant for:- Veterans with trauma or brain injuries.- Individuals experiencing post-concussion symptoms.- Stroke patients who have lingering symptoms by improving cognitive function and helping their mood to become more stable.- People with ongoing COVID-19 effects.- Those seeking relief from chronic migraines.- Students and professionals dealing with attention and anxiety challenges.- Athletes recovering from sports-related injuries.- Performance enhancement by enhancing cognitive ability.About Neuro Hope Psychotherapy & NeurofeedbackNeuro Hope is a mental health and wellness center in Colorado Springs specializing in neurofeedback therapy and psychological services. Dr. Bonack is Board Certified in Neurofeedback and holds a Diplomate in QEEG. The center combines evidence-based practices with advanced technology to support lasting improvements in mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

