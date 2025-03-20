A New Story Counseling Expands Online Therapy Services in Denver

A New Story Counseling is expanding its online therapy services, offering expert mental health support to help individuals heal and grow from home.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A New Story Counseling is expanding its online therapy services in Denver to include online EMDR therapy, making mental health support more accessible to individuals and couples across Colorado.With the addition of online EMDR therapy, A New Story Counseling continues its efforts to provide affordable, professional mental health care in a way that fits into clients’ busy lives. The expanded services aim to remove common barriers to therapy, such as commuting and scheduling challenges, allowing more people to get the support they need from the comfort of home.Why Online Therapy?In today’s fast-paced world, finding time for mental health care can be challenging. Online therapy in Denver offers a flexible option, making it easier for clients to prioritize their well-being without the added stress of travel. It provides a safe, convenient space for individuals to work through personal challenges while receiving professional support.“We understand that life’s demands can make it hard for people to seek help,” says Brooke Zalis, LPC, LMHC, NCC, EMDR, at A New Story Counseling. “Online therapy allows us to offer the same level of care and connection as in-person sessions while eliminating common logistical hurdles.”Key Features of A New Story Counseling’s Online Therapy Services• Licensed Therapists: Work with experienced mental health professionals specializing in anxiety, depression, trauma, and relationship issues.• Secure and Confidential: Sessions are conducted through a HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform to ensure privacy.• Flexible Scheduling: Appointments are available Monday through Friday, and we also offer evening hours to accommodate the busy schedules of professionals and parents.• Personalized Support: Therapy is customized to meet individual goals and mental health needs.• Comprehensive Services: Offerings include EMDR therapy, individual therapy, sex therapy, and couples therapy.Meeting the Growing Need for Mental Health ServicesThe demand for mental health therapy in Denver continues to grow, driven by increased awareness and everyday stressors. A New Story Counseling is committed to meeting this need by making therapy more accessible and convenient.“Mental health is just as important as physical health, and everyone deserves access to professional support,” adds Zalis. “By offering therapy online, we help remove common obstacles so people can focus on their well-being.”How to Get Started with Online TherapyStarting therapy with A New Story Counseling is simple:1. Visit the Website: Learn more about services and schedule an appointment at www.anewstorycounseling.com 2. Schedule a Free Consultation: Book a free consultation to discuss your needs and get matched with a therapist.3. Attend Online Sessions: Begin therapy through a secure video platform from any private location.About A New Story CounselingA New Story Counseling is a Denver-based counseling practice dedicated to helping individuals and couples navigate life’s challenges through professional counseling services. With a team of licensed therapists and a focus on compassionate, results-driven therapy, the practice supports clients in achieving personal growth and emotional well-being.For more information, visit www.anewstorycounseling.com

