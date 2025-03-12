IRINI Adds Mediterranean Breakfast to Its An Bang and Da Nang Locations

IRINI now offers a Mediterranean breakfast at its An Bang and Da Nang locations, featuring Greek-inspired dishes in a cozy outdoor setting.

AN BANG, VIETNAM, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IRINI | GREEK RESTAURANT & CAFE has introduced a Mediterranean breakfast, giving guests a new way to start the day at both its An Bang and Da Nang locations. Known for its traditional Greek dishes, IRINI is bringing classic morning flavors from Greece to Vietnam.The decision to expand into breakfast was driven by a commitment to fresh, simple ingredients and balanced meals. The menu features homemade Greek yogurt, freshly baked bread, ripe tomatoes, feta cheese, and farm-fresh eggs - ingredients that highlight the Mediterranean approach to food.For IRINI, breakfast isn’t just another meal - it’s an opportunity to start the day with something wholesome and satisfying. The Mediterranean diet is known for its balance of nutrients, and this new menu reflects that philosophy. Guests can expect dishes that are light yet filling, rich in flavor but not overly indulgent.“Greek breakfasts are about fresh ingredients, satisfying flavors, and a natural balance.” said IRINI’s owner, Ms. Jade Tuong. “We wanted to share that experience with our guests and offer something different from the usual breakfast options.”A Breakfast Inspired by GreeceThe new menu includes dishes rooted in Greek tradition, such as Mediterranean frittatas, tzatziki toast with sautéed vegetables and feta, hummus toast with skillet eggs, and croissant breakfast sandwiches. Lighter choices, including homemade yogurt bowls with nuts and honey, provide refreshing alternatives. Each dish is made with care, ensuring that every bite is full of authentic flavors.Beyond the individual dishes, IRINI’s approach to breakfast reflects the way meals are enjoyed in Greece - unhurried and meant to be savored. Whether guests choose a protein-packed frittata or a simple yogurt bowl, the emphasis is on quality ingredients and traditional flavors.Interest in Mediterranean cuisine has been growing, especially as more people look for fresh, nutritious meals. IRINI’s breakfast menu fits naturally into this trend, offering a flavorful start to the day without processed ingredients or heavy meals.“We wanted to create something that feels good to eat - something that’s flavorful but not overwhelming,” Tuong added. “This menu is about starting the day with high-quality ingredients, simple preparation, and fresh flavors.”A Relaxed Morning at IRINIIRINI offers both air-conditioned dining and an open-air space, allowing guests to choose their preferred setting. The An Bang location is a short distance from the beach, while the Da Nang restaurant provides a central spot for a morning meal. With the addition of its Mediterranean breakfast, IRINI expands its offerings for those looking for a lighter, ingredient-focused start to the day.With both locations serving the new breakfast menu, IRINI hopes to introduce more people to the simple pleasures of a Mediterranean morning.The new Mediterranean breakfast is available daily at IRINI’s An Bang and Da Nang locations.For more information, visit irini.vn or contact the Marketing Director.

Irini, a beautiful Greek garden restaurant in Hoi An

