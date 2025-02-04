Irini Hoi An Named One of the 7 Best New Restaurants in Hoi An by Travel & Leisure Asia

Irini Hoi An earns a spot in Travel & Leisure Asia’s Top 7 Best New Restaurants! Discover what makes it a must-visit for food lovers in Hoi An.

At IRINI Hoi An, we’ve created a space where loved ones can gather, share laughter, and create lasting memories.” — Ms. Jade Tuong

HộI AN, QUANG NAM, VIETNAM, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travel & Leisure Asia has recognized Irini Hoi An as one of the “7 Best New Places to Eat and Drink in Hoi An.”This honor underscores the restaurant’s commitment to bringing authentic Greek cuisine to the An Bang Beach neighborhood of Hoi An.The restaurant features a garden-like outdoor seating area, offering a relaxed open-air setting, as well as a comfortable air-conditioned interior—allowing diners to escape the tropical heat.“We are honored by this recognition,” said Jade Tuong, founder of Irini Hoi An. “Our intention from the start was to combine genuine Greek recipes with local hospitality, creating a setting where guests can enjoy traditional Mediterranean dishes in Hoi An’s coastal surroundings.”Since opening, Irini Hoi An has garnered over 100 five-star ratings, reflecting positive experiences from patrons who value its quality food and friendly service. Some diners have even called Irini the best Greek restaurant in Hoi An , noting its fresh ingredients and welcoming atmosphere.The menu highlights classic Greek dishes, such as:• Tzatziki: A cooling yogurt dip featuring cucumber, garlic, and olive oil• Greek Salad (Horiatiki): Crisp cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, and feta cheese in a house-made vinaigrette• Souvlaki: Marinated meats grilled to order, served with pita and Aegean slaw• Moussaka: Layered eggplant, potato, and ground beef or lentils, finished with creamy béchamelIrini Hoi An is open daily from 8:00 AM to 11:00 PM, welcoming customers for anything from their newly introduced Mediterranean-inspired breakfast to casual brunches to relaxed evening meals.In addition to savory offerings, the restaurant serves Greek-inspired beverages and desserts like baklava, making it a versatile destination for a variety of tastes and occasions.By sourcing produce and other ingredients locally, Irini Hoi An strives to preserve the essence of Greek cuisine while contributing to the surrounding community.The restaurant also incorporates sustainable practices whenever possible, such as using eco-friendly materials and partnering with local vendors who share a similar vision for environmental responsibility.For more information or to make a reservation, please visit irini.vn or contact 0815 512 358About Irini Hoi AnIrini Hoi An continues the legacy of its sister location in Da Nang, aiming to create a welcoming space where guests can experience the flavors of Greece amid Vietnam’s central coast. With an emphasis on genuine hospitality and high-quality ingredients, Irini Hoi An seeks to offer a memorable dining option for locals and visitors exploring Hoi An.

