Berlin Barracks // DUI Refusal; Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3000007
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 01/01/2025 at approximately 1802 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Loomis Hill Road, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal; Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Gianna Stakes
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a vehicle off of Loomis Hill Rd. in the Town of Waterbury. Upon arrival, the operator, Gianna Stakes showed signs of impairment. Stakes resisted troopers commands and physically resisted her arrest. Stakes was transported to the Montpelier Police Department where she refused to undergo processing. Stakes was transported to Chittenden County Correctional Center with a citation to appear for the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/13/2025 at 0830
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike N.
Berlin, VT
802.229.9191
