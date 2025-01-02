Where Wellness and Business Converge: Breakfast Palooza Vitality Inspires a Thriving 2025

We have met incredible people at Breakfast Palooza and have done tens of thousands now in business. We can't wait to attend the upcoming Vitality Event,” — Conner

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UT, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breakfast Palooza Vitality Presented By: East West Health 2025 Debut

Elevate your Vitality: A Full-Day Event Dedicated to Wellness, Growth, Networking, and Entertainment for Thriving Entrepreneurs

Salt Lake City, UT – January 31, 2025

Business owners, entrepreneurs, and investors, mark your calendars! The highly anticipated Breakfast Palooza is returning for 2025 with its biggest and boldest installment yet. Presented by East West Health, this year’s event—themed "Vitality"—is set to transform your approach to health, success, and networking. Taking place on January 31, 2025, from 9 AM to 6 PM at The Garden Place, Heritage Park in Salt Lake City, it promises an unforgettable combination of inspiration, connections, and incredible food.

Whether you’re looking to boost your physical energy, mental resilience, or professional endurance, Breakfast Palooza 2025 will equip you with tools to energize and thrive. Attendees will enjoy engaging keynote talks, hands-on activities, excellent networking opportunities, and yes—a lineup of indulgent, chef-crafted meals starting with delightful maple syrup-drenched breakfasts and followed by gourmet lunch and light eats in the evening.

Agenda Highlights:

From morning to evening, this event is packed with a mix of inspiration, education, and entertainment.

Morning and Afternoon (9 AM – 4 PM):

-Breakfast and Networking: A delightful morning spread to jumpstart your day.

-Keynote Address by Martin Grunburg – Author of The Habit Factor: Martin will share practical frameworks for creating life-changing habits that fuel vitality and success.

-The Well-Being Advantage Panel Discussion: Led by High-Performance Coach Lacey Byrd, this session dives into integrating mental and physical health to fuel growth.

-Palooza Games: Interactive games to build resilience, strengthen teamwork, and spark connections in a fun way.

Lunch Break (12:00 PM - 1:00 PM): Enjoy a uniquely crafted cuisine prepared by Chef James, designed to delight your taste buds and energize your afternoon. Use this time to network with fellow attendees and build meaningful connections.

Evening (4 PM – 6 PM):

-Musical Acts: Performances by both emerging and renowned musical artists will electrify the evening.

-Happy Hour with Chef James Thompson: Savor an exquisite spread of finger foods crafted by a professional private chef while mingling with like-minded professionals.

Why Entrepreneurs Can’t Afford to Miss This

The Breakfast Palooza goes beyond just being another event—it provides unparalleled opportunities to network with high-performing entrepreneurs, gain actionable strategies from industry experts, and recharge your motivation in a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere.

The Experience Comes Together with Amazing Perks:

-Keynote by an Industry Legend: Learn directly from Martin Grunburg, the innovative mind behind The Habit Factor.

-Chef-Inspired Cuisine: Enjoy unparalleled dining experiences from the talented Chef James Thompson, incorporating the Breakfast Palooza’s renowned attention to flavor and detail.

Live Entertainment: Refresh your energy with world-class musical performances and a few surprises to end the day on a high note.

Grow Your Network: This is your chance to connect with ambitious, like-minded individuals and build long-lasting personal and professional relationships.

Limited Spaces Available – Secure Your Spot Today

Don’t miss your chance to start 2025 with renewed vitality and a plan for success. Tickets are selling fast!

Event Details

--When: January 31, 2025 | 9 AM – 6 PM

--Where: The Garden Place at Heritage Park, Salt Lake City

--Theme: Vitality – Elevate your physical, mental, and emotional well-being

Register Now at www.breakfastpalooza.com

For media inquiries or more information about the event, please contact:

Lacey Byrd / Media Manager/ Lacey@growthbounce.co

Presenting Sponsor Details:

East West Health

Based in Salt Lake City, East West Health founded by Regan Archibald has become a pioneer in modern healthcare, combining cutting-edge treatments with a holistic approach to wellness. With a remarkable track record of serving over 20,000 patients, they specialize in advanced therapies such as stem cells, blood work analysis, and peptides to optimize health and longevity. Beyond their personalized treatments, East West Health is committed to empowering individuals through educational workshops, helping people take control of their well-being and lead healthier lives.

https://agelessfuture.com/

Breakfast Palooza Vitality

