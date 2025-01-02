Shaftsbury Barracks / Fatal fire investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25B3000010

TROOPERS: Detective Sgt. James Wright and Detective Sgt. Steven Gelder

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks / Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: About 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025

LOCATION: Chunks Brook Road, Sandgate, VT

INCIDENT: Fatal fire investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a fire that occurred Wednesday morning, Jan. 1, 2025, at a home in the Bennington County town of Sandgate. Two people were killed in the blaze, and another two were injured.

The fire was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on Chunks Brook Road. Numerous fire departments from Vermont and New York responded to the scene and eventually were able to bring the fire under control. The two injured victims were transported to hospitals in New York for treatment; the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The two deceased victims were located at the scene. Their bodies will be transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies that are expected to occur Thursday, Jan. 2, to determine the cause and manner of their deaths.

Names of the deceased people in this incident will be released following further investigation and notification of relatives.

Members of the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit are investigating the origin and cause of the fire. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Criminal Division and troopers with the Field Force Division are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone who might have information that could be relevant to this case is asked to call Detective Sgt. James Wright at VSP’s Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421, leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit, or contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766).

No additional information is currently available. The Vermont State Police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -