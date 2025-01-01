St. Albans Barracks // Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2009237
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/28/24 @ 1245 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 North, St. Albans / Carter Hill Road, Highgate
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Shane Robtoy
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/28/2024 at approximately 12:40 hours, a motorist contacted the State Police to report two vehicles speeding on Interstate 89 in the town of Milton near MM 104. A short time later, a trooper spotted the two vehicles near MM 115 in the town of St. Albans. The trooper was able to stop one of the vehicles on Highgate Road (Rt 207) after it exited the interstate. The operator of that vehicle, a juvenile from Colchester, was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for speeding on the interstate. (85/65 MPH) The second vehicle took off from the area at a high rate of speed. A short time later it was observed speeding and driving in a negligent manner on Carter Hill Road in Highgate by a Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy. The second vehicle and operator were later located at a residence in Swanton Village. The operator was identified as Shane Robtoy. He was issued a citation to appear in Franklin Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer the charge of negligent operation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/18/25 @ 10 AM
COURT: Franklin Superior, Criminal Division
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.