St. Albans Barracks // Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2009237

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:     Sgt. Mike Kamerling                   

STATION:        St. Albans              

CONTACT#:  524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 12/28/24 @ 1245 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 North,  St. Albans  / Carter Hill Road, Highgate

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED:   Shane Robtoy                                            

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/28/2024 at approximately 12:40 hours, a motorist contacted the State Police to report two vehicles speeding on Interstate 89 in the town of Milton near MM 104. A short time later, a trooper spotted the two vehicles near MM 115 in the town of St. Albans. The trooper was able to stop one of the vehicles on Highgate Road (Rt 207) after it exited the interstate. The operator of that vehicle, a juvenile from Colchester, was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for speeding on the interstate. (85/65 MPH) The second vehicle took off from the area at a high rate of speed. A short time later it was observed speeding and driving in a negligent manner on Carter Hill Road in Highgate by a Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy.  The second vehicle and operator were later located at a residence in Swanton Village. The operator was identified as Shane Robtoy. He was issued a citation to appear in Franklin Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer the charge of negligent operation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   02/18/25 @ 10 AM      

COURT: Franklin Superior, Criminal Division

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

