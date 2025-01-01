Submit Release
News Search

There were 97 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,920 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Announces Lake Andes Man Pleads Guilty to First-Degree Manslaughter Charge

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Dec. 30, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Lake Andes man has pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in the stabbing death of another man in May 2024.

Mackenzie Antelope, 18, pleaded guilty Monday in Charles Mix Circuit Court. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison when sentenced at 9 a.m. Feb. 28, 2025.

The incident took place May 21 2024 in a Lake Andes motel. Antelope also had been charged in injuring a second person in the same incident.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office, and Yankton Sioux Tribal Police investigated the case. The prosecution is being handled by the Attorney General’s Office and the Charles Mix State’s Attorney’s Office.

                                                                   -30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Announces Lake Andes Man Pleads Guilty to First-Degree Manslaughter Charge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more