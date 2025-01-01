Attorney General Jackley Announces Lake Andes Man Pleads Guilty to First-Degree Manslaughter Charge

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Dec. 30, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Lake Andes man has pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in the stabbing death of another man in May 2024.

Mackenzie Antelope, 18, pleaded guilty Monday in Charles Mix Circuit Court. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison when sentenced at 9 a.m. Feb. 28, 2025.

The incident took place May 21 2024 in a Lake Andes motel. Antelope also had been charged in injuring a second person in the same incident.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office, and Yankton Sioux Tribal Police investigated the case. The prosecution is being handled by the Attorney General’s Office and the Charles Mix State’s Attorney’s Office.

