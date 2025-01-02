Naqi Logix Wins CES 2025 Innovation Award for Second Consecutive Year

Naqi Logix, non-invasive neural earbud

Naqi Logix creates technologies that bridge people with devices!

Winning the CES Innovation Award for a second time in a row is a testament to Naqi's commitment to pioneering technology that truly empowers people” — Sandeep Arya

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naqi Logix, an innovative neurotech company, has once again been recognized with a prestigious CES 2025 Innovation Award, marking the second year in a row that Naqi has earned this accolade. Known for its cutting-edge neural wearables, Naqi Logix continues to push boundaries with its Naqi Neural Earbud, a revolutionary device enabling users to control digital devices without the need for physical touch, voice commands, or even visual input—a powerful, non-invasive alternative to brain implants.

CES 2025 attendees are invited to experience the Naqi Neural Earbud firsthand at Eureka Park, Booth #62232, where Naqi Logix will be featuring its latest innovations in Human Machine Interface (HMI), immersive device control technology. Naqi's proprietary technology enables users to seamlessly control computers, wheelchairs, robotics, and more through subtle, intuitive facial micro-gestures. With its applications in accessibility, gaming, healthcare, and beyond, the Naqi Neural Earbud is positioned to redefine the future of human-device interactions.

Sandeep Arya, the CBO of Naqi Logix and a thought leader in neurotech will be at CES 2025 to discuss the inspiration and breakthrough science behind Naqi's technology. Arya shares Naqi's vision for neurotech, which focuses on developing tools that improve the quality of life for all, with special emphasis on accessible, non-invasive alternatives to traditional brain interfaces.

"Winning the CES Innovation Award for a second time in a row is a testament to Naqi's commitment to pioneering technology that truly empowers people," said Arya. "At Naqi, we are driven to create new possibilities for everyone. Our neural earbuds allow users a new level of control and interaction with their digital world."

Naqi Logix invites all CES attendees to visit Booth #62232 in Eureka Park at the Venetian Hall G, to discover firsthand how Naqi's neural wearable solutions are transforming the landscape of assistive technology and beyond.

About Naqi Logix

Naqi Logix is a leading neurotech company dedicated to creating technologies that bridge people and devices. With a portfolio of innovative neural wearables, Naqi provides intuitive, hands-free, and voice-free solutions for controlling devices, opening new avenues for interaction in gaming, accessibility, healthcare, and more. www.naqilogix.com. For Interviews or to set up an appointment at CES 2025 please send email to: outreach@NaqiLogix.com. For future information: info@NaqiLogix.com

Naqi Logix Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.