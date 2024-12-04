Naqi Logix Inc. Takes Center Stage at WBAF 2024, Winning First Place at the Global Fundraising Stage in Bahrain

Sinan Tumer, Co-Founder of Naqi Logix Inc. Receiving 1st Place Award. With the WBAF Chairman Baybars Altuntas and Feryal Abdullah Nass, Founder and Chairwoman of Bahrain Entrepreneurship Organization Naqi Neural Earbud - A Safe Non-Invasive Alternative to Brain Implants Naqi Logix Creating Technologies that Bridge People and Devices - Everyone's Superpower!

Naqi Logix Inc. - Highlighting Leadership in Neurotechnology and Innovation

"We are profoundly honored to be acknowledged as the Most Investable Startup at the Global Fundraising Stage of the WBAF 2024 in Bahrain. ” — Mark Godsy, Chairman and CEO of Naqi Logix,

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naqi Logix Inc, a pioneering neurotech company, was awarded first place in the highly competitive Global Fundraising Stage competition held in Bahrain at the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) 2024. Naqi Logix is thrilled to receive this global recognition.

This prestigious international event took place on November 19 and 20 at the Four Seasons Hotel Manama, with the presence of over 500 attendees and sponsored by Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Chairman Baybars Atlantis of the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) remarked, “We are thrilled to celebrate Naqi Logix as the Most Investable Startup at the GFRS 2024, the Global Fundraising Stage of the World Business Angels Investment Forum in Bahrain. Among an exceptional cohort of 56 highly talented startups, Naqi Logix stood out for its groundbreaking advancements in non-invasive neural technologies, showcasing remarkable innovation and leadership. This year’s Forum brought together entrepreneurs, investors, thought leaders, and policymakers from 44 countries, all united in fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration. Naqi Logix’s achievement is a testament to WBAF's mission of spotlighting ideas with the potential to make a transformative global impact. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the WBAF Angel Investment Fund and our global network of investors for supporting initiatives that push the boundaries of what’s possible. We look forward to witnessing the incredible milestones Naqi Logix will achieve in the journey ahead as they continue to reshape the landscape of neural technology.”

Mark Godsy, Chairman and CEO of Naqi Logix, said: "We are profoundly honored to be acknowledged as the Most Investable Startup at the Global Fundraising Stage of the WBAF 2024 in Bahrain. This acknowledgment from such an esteemed assembly, highlighting our strides in non-invasive neural technology, reinforces the dedication and ingenuity permeating every layer of Naqi Logix. Our achievement among distinguished innovators underlines our role as pioneers in transforming human-device interactions. This recognition is not merely a milestone but it's a call for the future of neurotechnology. It fortifies our resolve to advance this cutting-edge technology, ensuring significant and accessible impacts worldwide. With the backing of the global investor community, we are excited and equipped to navigate the thrilling path ahead, continuing to innovate and lead in the neural technology arena."

Revolutionizing Human-Device Interaction

Naqi Logix is transforming the way people interact with technology through its groundbreaking Naqi Neural Earbud. The device uses patented, non-invasive technology to detect brain waves, muscle impulses, and facial micro-gestures, converting them into digital commands that control devices, hands-free, voice-free, and screen-free. As a safe non-invasive alternative to brain implants, the Naqi Neural Earbud enables seamless integration between humans and technology, enhancing accessibility and productivity.

WBAF 2024: A Global Stage for Startups

WBAF 2024 brought together over 500 participants from 44 countries, including startups, angel investors, and global leaders. The event highlighted Bahrain’s leadership in fostering innovation and global investment. The WBAF Angel Investment Fund enabled startups to connect with international angel investors, creating a robust platform for collaboration.

Furthermore, Sinan Tumer, Co-Founder of Naqi, demonstrated Naqi’s Innovation thought leadership by authoring the insightful article “Startup Formula – Essential Factors in Innovation Ecosystems,” featured in the prestigious World Class Startup Magazine by WBAF.

A Vision for the Future

Naqi Logix’s recognition at WBAF 2024 underscores its mission to advance neurotechnology and foster global innovation. By bridging people and devices, Naqi Logix continues to redefine human-device interaction and set a new standard in non-invasive neural technologies. For more information in partnerships or learning more about investing in Naqi, please visit NaqiLogix.com, Info@naqilogix.com

About Naqi Logix

Naqi Logix is committed to setting the universal standard in device control, empowering people to engage with their digital environments safely and intuitively. With award-winning technology and a team of leading innovators, Naqi Logix is on the frontier of neurotechnology, offering impactful solutions for a connected world. Naqi creates technologies that bridge people and devices - Everyone's superpower! https://www.NaqiLogix.com

About the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF)

An affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) is an international organization dedicated to easing access to finance for businesses from start-up to scale-up, fostering job creation, and promoting social justice worldwide. The WBAF collaborates globally to empower economic development by creating innovative financial instruments for startups, SMEs, and innovators.

The Forum advances its agenda at the G20 level through its affiliation with the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), chaired by Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, and hosts World Business Angel Investors Week annually in June under a global theme. https://www.wbaforum.org/

