Naqi Logix Wins 2025 TWICE Picks Award at CES

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naqi Logix, a leading neurotech company redefining human-device interaction, is thrilled to announce that its flagship product, the Naqi Neural Earbud, won this year’s TWICE CES Picks Awards 2025 presented by TWICE, Residential Systems and TechRadar Pro. The brands’ annual program honors the best and most influential consumer technology at CES 2025. This prestigious accolade underscores Naqi Logix’s dedication to bringing revolutionary, non-invasive technology to the forefront of innovation and accessibility.

A Game-Changing Recognition. The Picks Awards distinguish and honor brands that are leading the way with innovative products and creative solutions. Judged by a panel of industry experts, winning a Picks Award provides recognition for the best new products on display at CES.

“The Picks Awards recognize outstanding products across consumer technology, the custom installation industry, and innovative new technology that can truly help businesses of all sizes across various industries. Our team was highly impressed by the excellence and scope of this year’s entrants. All the winners should be proud of their achievements—a well-deserved congratulations from the entire awards team.” – Picks Awards Editorial Team.

About the Naqi Neural Earbud:

Hands-Free, Voice-Free, Screen-Free Control: Users can operate computers, robotics, and more with simple facial micro-gestures.

Safe Alternative to Brain Implants: A non-surgical, non-invasive approach that captures subtle neural signals and muscle impulses, offers a safe alternative to brain implants to control digital devices.

Universal Applications: From healthcare and accessibility solutions to gaming and productivity, the Naqi Neural Earbud’s potential extends across multiple industries.

Award-Winning Track Record: In addition to the 2025 TWICE Picks Award, Naqi Logix has earned multiple accolades, including the 2024 Edison Award Gold and recognition in TIME’s “Best Inventions of 2023.”

“We are honored to receive the 2025 TWICE Picks Award at CES for our Naqi Neural Earbud,” said Mark Godsy, CEO of Naqi Logix. “This recognition reaffirms our mission to make technology adapt to people—not the other way around—and we’re incredibly proud to share this innovation with the world.”

About Naqi Logix:

Naqi Logix is a leading neurotech company committed to setting the universal standard in device control, empowering people to engage with their digital environments safely and intuitively. With award-winning technology and a team of leading innovators, Naqi Logix is on the frontier of neurotechnology, offering impactful solutions for a connected world. Naqi creates technologies that bridge people and devices - Everyone's superpower! NaqiLogix.com

